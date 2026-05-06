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Ground broken for new manufacturing facility near El Paso airport, expected to bring new jobs

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Published 3:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso will soon have a new manufacturing facility near the airport. The El Paso International Airport hosted a groundbreaking ceremony with the Economic and International Development Department Wednesday.

The City of El Paso said the Advanced Manufacturing will attract high-quality jobs and strengthen local aerospace and defense supply chain.

El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson said the project will cost about $30 million. He added, a year from now, the city can expect a new building and more jobs.

"Our young folks are having to leave our community to find jobs outside of El Paso, but opportunities, like where we broke ground on here today, will create that right here in El Paso." Mayor Johnson said. "It will keep our youth here and it's going to provide jobs."

Jordan Foster Construction will deliver the project located at the intersection of George Perry Boulevard and Global Reach Drive. The facility will stand near the Marshalls Distribution Center just outside of the airport.

JFC said the facility will include offices with enough space for multiple tenants.

Courtesy: Jordan Foster Construction

Phase one of the project includes developing these facilities to support small and medium-sized manufacturers and tech companies, the city said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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