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Operation College Bound helps seniors transition to college at Harmony Public Schools

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Published 11:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High school seniors can get help transitioning to college Wednesday through Operation College Bound at Harmony School of Science.

The event will help seniors apply to the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College, Harmony Public Schools said. They can also schedule their college orientation session and learn about financial aid.

Operation College Bound starts at 2 p.m. at HSS Middle/High (1730 Joe Battle Blvd.). The event ends at 5 p.m., according to the campus' website.

This is the second year HPS hosted Operation College Bound. Its West Texas district superintendent, Kamil Yilmaz, said the event removes barriers for a smoother path to college.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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