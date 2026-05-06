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UTEP golfer Paige Wood joins ABC-7 as a weekend sports reporter

Paige Wood
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Published 3:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is excited to share that UTEP golfer Paige Wood is taking the next step in her media journey and will be joining KVIA-TV as a weekend sportscaster later this summer.

Fans already know Paige from her work as a sideline reporter for Miner Vision and as the face of many UTEP Athletics videos, but now they’ll get to see her on the Borderland's top station.

A standout both on and off the course, Paige is a 2026 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll and Academic Medal recipient and recently wrapped up her graduate season competing in five tournaments for the Miners.

"Paige's experience as a student athlete with Oklahoma City University and then, of course, UTEP gives her a unique perspective as we highlight the accomplishments of our local athletes," said Brenda De Anda-Swann, KVIA-TV's general manager. "Plus, her connection to UTEP at a time when the university is entering the Mountain West Conference will no doubt help inform and enhance our coverage of this major milestone."

Courtesy: Paige Wood

With a championship-winning golf résumé, a strong academic background, and natural ability on camera, Paige is ready to shine in this new role. Congratulations, Paige!

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