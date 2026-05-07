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Alleged Chuco Tango gang members arrested after high-speed pursuit

KVIA
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New
Published 4:13 PM

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three people, including two alleged Chuco Tango gang members, after pursuing a stolen car near Vinton.

According to the Texas DPS, its special agents and troopers tried to stop a stolen car near Vinton. The driver allegedly refused to stop and led troopers on a high-speed pursuit before getting out of the car and leaving at Zinn Road and Del Alva Drive near Westway Park.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office helped agents and troopers find and apprehend 27-year-old Jose Alonzo Zubia Jr. and 44-year-old Moises Guerrero at a home on Zinn Road, DPS said. The department said they're alleged Chuco Tango gang members.

Zubia Jr. was out on bond for a prior unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. Guerrero was out on parole for two felony drug convictions, DPS said. Law enforcement said Zubia Jr. broke into a nearby home and stole clothes to avoid arrest.

Further investigation lead to agents arresting 36-year-old Charlene McCallister. Agents found bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

All three booked into the county detention facility on various felony charges.

The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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