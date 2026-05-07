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Diesel mistakenly put into Circle K gas supply causes car trouble

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Published 1:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some drivers reported car trouble after filling their cars with diesel at an East El Paso Circle K, a spokesperson for the convenience store chain said Thursday.

According to a Circle K spokesperson, a third-party gas supplier delivered diesel into a premium gas storage tank at the 1239 N. Zaragoza Rd location.

As soon as officials learned about the mistake, they stopped sales to empty, clean and resupply the storage tank. The spokesperson said unleaded gas storage tanks were not impacted.

As for the customers with car trouble, the spokesperson said officials are helping them with their claims.

You can report issues after buying gas at a Circle K gas station at 1-855-276-1947, the spokesperson said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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