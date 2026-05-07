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EPISD chief financial officer to resign amid financial struggles

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Published 4:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the El Paso Independent School District announced its chief financial officer, Martha Aguirre, is resigning amid financial pressure.

EPISD's Deputy Superintendent David Bates will oversee financial operations while the district looks for a new CFO.

The district listed several reasons for financial struggles: changes to the Texas school funding system, recalculation of funding and low enrollment. EPISD said it tried navigating these obstacles by trying to change central office to redirect more resources toward classrooms.

EPISD said it identified key financial challenges and will address them before finishing the current school year. Efforts include a budget shortfall address before the district's final presentation to its board of trustees in June.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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