Skip to Content
Top Stories

More than $1 million invested in communication tools for local first responders

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar presented a check of an investment valued at more than $1 million to support emergency first responders in El Paso County. She said the money will speed up communication.

In March, Congresswoman Escobar said 12 Community Project Funding requests became law, including the Rio Grande Council of Government's request to upgrade or improve radios for county public safety agencies.

"A lot of our first responders unfortunately still have outdated radios. Each one is $10,000, so you can imagine the incredible need," Rep. Escobar said. She added, the radios are just the first phase of the project.

The investment totals $1,031,000, according to RIOCOG. It said the money will help improve communications in the region so first responders can improve how they handle emergencies.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.