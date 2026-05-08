‘Parks For All LC’ grassroots effort for first all inclusive park in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A grassroots effort is working towards bringing the first of its kind all inclusive, all-abilities park to Las Cruces.

'Parks For All LC' is the organization behind the efforts. Co-founded by Cristi Thomas, Lani Bradley, and Olivia Kirkpatrick just over two months ago, "Parks For All LC" has made it their mission to create a park for the people with disabilities.

Advocates say that "presence is not participation" and that just being able to go to park, does not mean everyone is able to enjoy the various activities at the area public parks.

Accommodations for this park would include more shaded areas to help people with seizure disorders, total fencing around the park to keep people with autism from wandering, and removing wood chips entirely as well as making as many smooth paths as possible for easy wheelchair mobility.

The group is also asking for specific areas for service dogs and 'quiet zones' for people with sensory issues to go when feeling overstimulated.

Plans for restrooms include automatic doors, wider stalls to fit wheelchairs, and adult changing tables for families.

The group is using similar parks already built in New Mexico like 'Boundless Journey Adventure Park' in Farmington and 'A Park Above' in Rio Rancho as examples of what is needed in the Dona Ana County area.

"I have to physically help her get onto and off of the restroom so we do have to have stalls that are large enough if there is an accident," Cristi Thomas said. "It's a matter of dignity and humility for this population, I believe, just to have the basic access."

The issue is personal for these women, Kirkpatrick's grandson and Bradley's son are on the autism spectrum and Thomas' daughter has Hydrocephalus or fluid in the brain that has caused her to develop Cerebral Palsy and is wheelchair bound.

Kirkpatrick said there was a clear need for something like this, not just from the 2024 census data showing a disabled population of 18,000 people in Las Cruces but also from each founders personal experience with their disabled family members.

Parks have long been an issue for Thomas, who's daughter Ashley could not enjoy them the same way her two other non-disabled children could.

"If we came to the park with her younger brothers, they could access and play on all of the equipment and unfortunately, it wasn't something she was able to do," Thomas said. "She was always ready to go home as soon as we got there and it was very upsetting for her."

"It's absolutely, sad and devastating to know that my children weren't able to play together in a public setting." Thomas said.

The women became aware just how serious the problem was when they posted a QR code for people to send letters of support and describing having the same challenges.

"It broke my heart," Kirkpatrick said. "For a large section of this population, one of the things I've heard repeatedly is that they're overlooked. More than one person actually told me that they're grateful for anything that they get and that crushed me because that they deserve more."

So they've teamed up with the student government of Arrowhead Park Early College High School and class president Carlo Carriere whom have made this park their IMPACT project for next school year and are already helping run the organization's social media and currently drafting legislation both parties plan to send to the New Mexico legislature.

Carriere also has a personal connection to the issue, his sister has Congenitive Disorder of Glycolization or CDG 1a which means she is wheelchair bound and with stunted physical and mental growth as well as being unable to eat, having to use a tube to eat and drink milk.

That's why Carriere believed this project will make a a real difference for people like his sister.

"The disabled problem in New Mexico is much bigger than people realize," Carriere said. "If we start here with Las Cruces' disabled population, it's going to ignite a flame that's going to spread to the rest of New Mexico."

"It means that we have a place to go where we would feel included and we would feel a part of instead of accommodated, because there's a big difference between inclusion and accommodation." Thomas said.