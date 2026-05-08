Twin NICU babies to nurses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Las Palmas Medical Center nurses Krystal and Kristian Huizar share more than a career. The twin sisters were both born at 32 weeks and spent their first two months in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

After a complicated delivery, their mother visited them every day and stayed by their side through the long hospital stay.

“She said that she would be there every day, spend the night there, do everything,” one sister recalled.

Growing up, the twins often heard stories about the nurses and medical staff who supported their family during that time.

That experience inspired both sisters to pursue nursing careers in the NICU.

“I wanted to be able to do the same with the parents and the babies,” Krystal said.

Now working together at Las Palmas, the sisters say their own experience as NICU babies helps them connect with worried parents.

“We can relate more to the parents because we know what our family went through,” Kristian said. “The fact that we’re there, we can support them like the nurses and providers supported us.”

Kristian said parents often feel encouraged when they learn the twins were once NICU patients themselves.

“We remind them that we were in the NICU as well, and now we’re nurses,” she said. “That gives them hope.”

The sisters also bring some lighthearted moments to the hospital. Because one works day shift and the other works nights, parents sometimes mistake them for one nurse working around the clock.

“They’re like, ‘Were you here this morning?’” Kristian said, “I’m like, ‘No, I just started my shift.’”

Despite the demanding schedule, the twins say working together has strengthened their bond and given them a chance to celebrate how far they have come.