Frontier Airlines jet strikes individual walking on runway at Denver International Airport

A Frontier Airlines flight taking off for Los Angeles from Denver International Airport on Friday night appeared to strike an individual walking on runway 17L, ABC News has learned.

At least one minor injury to a passenger has been reported and all those onboard the plane are being evaluated, which is standard procedure following an evacuation.

"Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept.," a statement from Denver International Airport read. "Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted."

Passengers evacuated the aircraft on the runway and being bused to terminals.

According to air traffic control audio obtained by ABC News, pilots reported an engine fire and smoke inside the aircraft following the incident.

The Denver Police Department is assisting with an investigation into the incident but said they do not have any further information to provide as it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.