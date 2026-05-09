USAA launches $1.45 million childcare initiative for military families in El Paso

EL PASO (KVIA)-- Military families in El Paso could soon have more childcare support thanks to a new initiative announced by USAA and the Armed Services YMCA.

The $1.45 million program aims to help military spouses pursue employment opportunities by expanding access to childcare and career development resources.

Fort Bliss will be one of the first communities selected for a new drop-in childcare pilot program, alongside Fort Hood in Killeen and Camp Pendleton in California.

According to USAA Corporate Impact Director Danielle Lankford, the initiative is designed to address one of the biggest barriers military spouses face when relocating frequently — finding reliable childcare while searching for work.

“So this $1.45 million grant from the USAA Foundation will help to enable military spouses to pursue employment opportunities through, three different areas,” Lankford said.

The pilot program will allow military families to sign up for free two-hour drop-in childcare sessions on demand.

“Military families may sign up for free two hour drop in care so that if a military spouse is new to a community and needs to be able to say yes to a job interview, they can sign up on demand,” Lankford said.

The funding will also support paid fellowship opportunities for military spouses interested in early childhood education careers.

“What happens if we give military spouses a paid opportunity to come and experience the early childhood education industry, earn a portable credential that can be used at armed services, YMCA or elsewhere,” Lankford said.

Officials say the program is expected to launch later this summer through the Armed Services YMCA at Fort Bliss.