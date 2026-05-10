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Sunday Funday: Gadsden ISD Career Fair

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May 9, 2026 12:17 PM
Published 5:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was Career Day on Wednesday, May 6, for Gadsden ISD's Desert View Elementary School.

There, community members talked to students from 7 to 11 AM about what they do for work. Many Career Day speakers were family and friends of the teachers at the school.

Each guest presented for eight minutes and then answered student questions for two more. After each session, student groups rotated to the next speaker until they had visited every career station.

ABC-7's Olivia Vara joined Desert View's Career Day as a guest speaker to talk about her work as a weekend morning anchor, reporter, producer and fill-in weather and traffic anchor.

She felt honored to participate because career days give children a firsthand look at professions they might never otherwise consider. Showing students that someone from their own community works in journalism can plant a seed they carry with them for years.

For Olivia, reporting means giving a voice to those who might not otherwise be heard. She believes impactful storytelling connects the community and makes a real difference in people's lives. She says that drive is what gets her to work every day.

Olivia hopes the students left Career Day knowing that hard work and passion can lead to a meaningful career.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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