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Graduation guide: Texas Tech Health El Paso ceremonies

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Published 3:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso is hosting its graduation ceremonies all day Saturday.

The ceremonies, which take place May 16, are at the Plaza Theater in Downtown El Paso, the school said.

  • Hunt School of Nursing: 8 a.m.
  • Hunt School of Dental Medicine: Noon
  • Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences: 3:30 p.m.
  • Foster School of Medicine: 7 p.m.

The school said 124 students will walk the stage after completing nursing programs at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

This year's graduating class at the dental school is only the second since it opened in 2021, the school said. Just 61 dental students are graduating.

Texas Tech Health El Paso's graduate school will honor 32 students.

Lastly, the medical school will honor 106 students receiving their Doctor of Medicine degrees.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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