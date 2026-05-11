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Know before you go: EPCC graduations

EPCC
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Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With graduation season around the corner, El Paso Community College announced its 2026 commencement schedule. Three ceremonies will take place at the Don Haskins Center, EPCC said.

The following ceremonies will take place May 18 at the Don Haskins Center:

  • 9 a.m.: Associate of Applied Science, Associate of Science and Certificate of Completion
  • 1 p.m.: Associate of Arts (not Multidisciplinary Studies) and Associate of Arts in Teaching
  • 5 p.m.: Associate of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies

EPCC said more than 2,300 students will walk the stage, including 948 high school students taking college credit classes.

According to EPCC's website, general parking is free at these UTEP parking lots:

  • SB7
  • GR1
  • GR2
  • Disabled parking at SB8 (permit required)

Find the UTEP parking map here.

Additionally, EPCC said its ceremonies will comply with UTEP's clear bag policy. You can find a list of the types of bags you can bring in here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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