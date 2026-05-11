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LG settles with Texas attorney general over user data concerns

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/05/2023
FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth / YouTube
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/05/2023
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Published 2:38 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made a settlement with LG Electronics, he announced Monday. He sued LG for collecting user data without their knowledge, he said in a news release.

Under the agreement, LG will stop using Automated Content Recognition technology to collect consumers' viewing data without their consent.

Attorney General Paxton said the agreement requires LG to show a pop-up disclosure on its smart TVs and website explaining how it may collect and use viewing data. Users can opt out of the viewing data collection agreements, according to Paxton's announcement.

Paxton announced a consumer alert for LG smart TVs in December 2025 for "spying on Texans by secretly recording what consumers watch in their own homes." At the time, he sued LG and four other television manufactuers.

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