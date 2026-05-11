Skip to Content
Top Stories

Sold-out Banana Ball games expected to boost El Paso’s economy

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
Unsplash
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
By
Published 6:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Banana Ball is coming to Southwest University Park this weekend, and with the entertainment comes an economic boost for El Paso, according to El Paso Chihuahuas spokesperson Angela Olivas. The Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters will face off in a "baseball spectacle."

The Savannah Bananas said Banana Ball includes choreographed dances and "epic scoring celebrations," including running through the crowds.

"When we score, you never know what will happen next," the Savannah Bananas said on its website.

The two sold-out games, set for May 15-16, is expected to attract thousands of people, including from Mexico, Olivas said. Tickets sold out within just a couple of hours.

Olivas said the Banana Ball experience includes a street party before the game at 3:30 p.m. exclusive to ticketed guests.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the ballpark.

Courtesy: Southwest University Park

You can find a full guide, including parking info, here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.