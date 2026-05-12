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Doña Ana County approves update to immigration status protections

NMCAFE
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Published 5:54 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Commission unanimously approved an update to its Safe Communities for All Resolution Tuesday. Commissioner Gloria Gameros wasn't at the vote.

The resolution builds on one first passed in 2014, NM Comunidades en Accion y de Fe said. It provides protections for residents regardless of immigration status at spaces like courthouses and healthcare facilities.

With the approved update, NMCAFE said the county will:

  • Designate all county-owned or county-operated properties as "Safer Community Places."
  • Make policies to prohibit voluntary consent for immigration enforcement to enter non-public areas or access records in county facilities (except under a judicial warrant, subpoena or urgent situations).
  • Identify county-owned areas that have been used or are likely to be used for immigration enforcement.
  • Make policies for staff training and signs marking non-public spaces in county buildings and county-funded facilities.
  • Reject permits, contracts or other agreements if the county, its employees, contractors or agents believe a property or resource will help facilitate immigration enforcement.
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Gabrielle Lopez

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