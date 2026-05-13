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Las Cruces firefighters put out propane leak at gas station

LCFD
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Published 2:32 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Firefighters put out a propane leak in Las Cruces Tuesday, the city's fire department said.

LCFD firefighters found a leaking 20-pound propane cylinder in a gas station storage locker near 4600 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., which is near Sonoma Elementary School.

Firefighters moved the cylinder to an emptier part of the parking lot while waiting for a hazmat team, LCFD said. The hazmat team did a controlled burn until the cylinder emptied.

No injuries were reported and crews finished within an hour.

LCFD said to report suspected gas leaks and hazardous materials immediately to 911.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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