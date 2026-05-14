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Doña Ana Community College to offer drive-thru food pantries

MGN
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Published 4:43 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Community College will hold two free food pantries May 28, the school said Thursday.

The first drive-thru will start at 9:30 a.m. outside the DACC Espina Campus library (3400 S. Espina St.).

The second will start at 1:30 p.m. at the East Mesa Campus (2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.) in the parking lot across from the auditorium.

DACC said availability is on a first-come, first-served basis with cars taking priority. The school said the public is welcome to the food pantries.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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