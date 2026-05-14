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El Paso breaks ground to make Pueblo Viejo Park shine brighter

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Published 5:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can expect Pueblo Viejo Park to shine brighter soon. Thursday, the City of El Paso held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sun City Lights program at the Lower Valley park.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured dances honoring the Mission Valley cultural heritage. City officials asked local students to hand-paint the shovels used in the ceremony.

The decorative project will make it easier to enjoy the park when it's dark, the city said. The project investment totaled $1.29 million from a previous quality of life project. The city said the park will get:

  • New benches and sidewalks
  • A new rock wall sign
  • New landscaping
  • Illuminated paths
  • Interactive motion-sensor lighting

City Representative Lily Limón said, "It's gonna have a lush area, lots of bushes, lots of flowers, some trees. It's gonna be almost like a little oasis, a little heaven, a little piece of heaven."

Rep. Limón also said the improved park will encourage families and kids to take a break from screens and enjoy their neighborhood park.

An opening ceremony is expected to happen in the fall, Rep. Limón said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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