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Franklin Mountains State Park expands with new land purchase

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Published 3:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin Mountains State Park just expanded thanks to a new land acquisition, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department announced Thursday.

The state park grew 1,054 acres to the east. A TPWD official said the park will extend to Martin Luther King Boulevard, add lower elevation and securing more trailheads.

TPWD said the extension opens access to bike trails and avoid development into the environment, protecting mountain views.

The park gaining access to the land will also help protect the bighorn sheep habitat, TPWD said.

Park planners and specialists will plan how the public can use the land, which could take months, TPWD said. Officials will also plan future visitor exhibits with surveys.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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