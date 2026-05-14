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Las Cruces Mayor’s Jazz Fest kicks off May 24

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Published 5:02 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Starting May 24, jazz music will play across Las Cruces every Sunday through August with the 2026 Mayor's Jazz Fest.

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department announced the lineup for this year's Jazz Fest, which runs through Aug. 30.

The free music series will feature the Leo Tizer Band, which released a new album, "Amplify." The city said the band's album was recorded in Hollywood.

Special guest performers include Elliott Yamin, who competed in American Idol in 2006; Grammy winner Munyungo Jackson; and Anthony Crawford, who Rolling Stone named the 2022 Bassist of the Year, the city said.

The city said the first night of Jazz Fest starts May 24 at the Plaza de Las Cruces (100 N. Main St.) at 7 p.m. It did not announce other locations and times for the rest of the music series.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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