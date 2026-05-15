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Banana Ball’s Texas Tailgaters and Firefighters face off in El Paso

Texas Tailgaters
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Published 5:58 AM

Banana Ball is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the Borderplex, comes to El Paso this weekend.

The Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters will face off Friday and Saturday at the Southwest University Park.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced version of baseball mixed with entertainment — it has unique rules such as no bunting or walks, fans catching foul balls for outs, and a two-hour time limit. 

Texas Tailgaters' star player Kyle Martin played 79 games for the El Paso Chihuahuas back in 2022 — this is his first time back playing in El Paso since.

ABC also announced that the second baseman for the Savannah Bananas, Jackson Olson, is joining season 35 of “Dancing with the stars” as a celebrity contestant. 

Before gates open, there will be some pre-game events at 3 p.m., including a chance to meet some of the players from both teams.

The games start at 7 p.m. on May 15 and 16.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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