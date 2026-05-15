Good Vibes Only: EPCC professor celebrates 50 years in the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—During final exams week, Professor Carlos Aguilar walks into a classroom eager to pick up his students' final exams! This year, the El Paso Community College professor has reached a remarkable milestone.

For 50 years, Carlos Aguilar has dedicated his life to teaching economics and statistics to students at the local college.

Aguilar’s time at the college began amid personal uncertainty. After graduating from UCLA, Aguilar worked in the oil industry in California and Michigan. After hardship at the Ford Motor Company, the El Paso native returned to the Borderland in search of new opportunities.

“I imagined I would stay at this college that long,” he told ABC-7.

Aguilar’s time at the local college began when the institution was just getting started. We remember the college’s early days fondly.

"We had a blast. A lot of fun."

This year marks Aguilar’s 50 years as a full-time employee at El Paso Community College. He estimates he’s taught over 14,000 students over five decades.

With a sharp memory, Aguilar still recognizes many of them.

“I see them, I remember them, or sometimes if I don't remember them, I'll tell them, 'Do you remember where you sat?’ ‘You know why,’ I said, ‘because I can associate things.’”

Aguilar is humbled to know he’s made a difference in the lives of his students. He loves connecting with former students.

“I still have your notes from class,” students tell him. “You inspired me so much. I remember every day going to class and taking notes from you, and I'll never forget you. You were just something to really look up to. Thank you for all you've done.”

Despite the evolution of technology and teaching methods, Aguilar’s zeal for his students and economics continues.

“That's the future of America. These students are going to become something. They're what's going to be running the country. You see hope. You see enthusiasm, you see future in their eyes. And that's what keeps me going!”

Aguilar said he didn’t even realize he was nearing this milestone. It wasn’t until a colleague pointed out the notable accomplishment to him.

“I said, well, that's pretty good. So, no, I didn't know,” he said.

Outside of work, Aguilar stays physically active. He said retirement is not in the equation just yet!

“I'm ready for the next 50,” he answered when asked what he plans to do next.

Last month, Aguilar was recognized at the EPCC Service Recognition Luncheons for his 50 years of service.

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