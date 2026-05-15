Texas western style in full display on international music stage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Starr Western Wear was one of the stops that Korean pop BTS did during their two-night concert stop in El Paso.

The group brought several items at the El Paso iconic store downtown.

BTS members were later seen wearing the boot and hats during their Mexico City stop.

Courtesy: Starr Western Wear

Staff at Starr Western Wear said the seven-member group bought hats, belts, and accessories. The most talked-about item was a red Charlie 1 Horse felt hat.

The store's owner said the pictures showing their store's items has turned the spotlight not only on the City of El Paso but also the culture and products available here.

“It’s an honor anytime visitors from around the world discover El Paso and experience our western culture,” said Enoch Kimmelman, owner of Starr Western Wear, the largest western wear store anywhere around. “Starr Western Wear has been outfitting cowboys and cowgirls since 1964, so seeing our hats worn on an international stage is something we’re very proud of—not just for our store, but for El Paso as a whole.”

Fans of BTS came from all over the world, including Japan, Brazil, Europe, Mexico, and from other states across the U.S. The fans were able to learn more about El Paso as a result of the concert.

Kimmelman said having big artists visit El Paso shows the city's growth in tourism that is growing internationally. Bringing a boom to local businesses and opening the reach of local artisans.

The store first opened its doors in 1964 and through the years has grown from a local favorite to being recognized around the world as a place to find unique and authentic Texas western fashion.