Garden Brothers Circus stops in El Paso as part of 45 week tour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - In the parking lot of The Outlet Shoppes, Garden Brothers Circus set up its big top and concluded it's four day stay in EL Paso Saturday, May 17.

One of the dancers for the circus, Miles Patterson, is doing something she says she's wanted to do since childhood.

"It just seemed so fun," Patterson said. "I went to the circus when I was a kid. And I mean, the lights, the costumes. It's very glamorous."

Patterson said there's a lot of behind the scenes work before they ever step foot on stage and part of her preparation is getting her four routines just right.

The performance included arial routines while on a swing, tricks on a rotating cage suspended in the air, juggling, motorbiking inches from each other in a cage, and of course Patterson and her fellow dancers.

Every audience had their favorite, Kenya Figueroa told ABC-7 her's was the motor bikes.

"When they added the third one, I was like, what? A third one could fit in? I was like amazed." Figueroa said.

According to Patterson, a sold out show can make it easier to perform.

"For a dancing it's somehow easier because you're surrounded by people and you can just project to whoever. It's very nice," Patterson said. "With fewer people it's kind of you look straight ahead, wave at them and that's all you can do."

Patterson also said that the energy of the crowd can play a part in how well the performance goes, mentioning that her favorite days are when the routines go just as planned.

"When they're cheering and clapping and they're going, oh, it's it's lovely. It gives you so much energy. It's like being electrocuted, but in a good way."

Garden Brothers Circus will head to Phoenix next, you can see their schedule on their website here.