Early voting requirements for May 2026 Primary Runoff Election

Registered voters can vote ahead of the May 2026 Primary Runoff Election, but only if you're affiliated with a party.

As of Monday, there are almost 528,000 registered voters in El Paso county.

You'll be able to vote for candidates for positions such as Texas attorney general, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator for Texas, U.S. representative for district 16, and more.

Those registered will be able to vote in any location.

There are over 38 voting locations across the county, stretching from Vinton to Tornillo, and they're open as early as 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and close between 5 p.m. to as late as 7 p.m.

Here are the required documents to bring when voting:

Texas driver’s license

Texas handgun license

United States military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate/certificate of naturalization containing the person’s photograph

U.S. passport book or card

You can also provide a:

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck

However, for those you will have to fill out a reasonable impediment declaration at the polling place.

Early voting is May 18 - 22.

Here's the full list of the early voting centers, and their opening and closing times.