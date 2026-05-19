What to expect from EPISD’s board meeting amid financial pressure

The El Paso Independent School District is presenting a financial update in their board of trustees meeting, but the El Paso Teachers Association is raising concerns ahead of it.

In a recent press release, EPISD said on Tuesday they'll be looking at the contributing factors to their financial struggles.

EPTA President Norma De La Rosa, who's also a retired teacher of 40 years in the borderland, tells ABC-7 her worries about the direction that public education is heading towards.

"I have never seen not just EPISD, but I have never seen districts, not only across Texas, but across this country, struggle financially as we have seen," said De La Rosa.

In that press release, EPISD also said that they're facing financial pressure, but the board of trustees is expected to be transparent with the public.

The school district is working with a third-party auditor to thoroughly review the district’s financial position after facing what they say has been rising operational costs, state-related funding challenges, and low-enrollment rates.

De La Rosa said low enrollment can mean less teachers will be needed, and wants to know what will happen with teachers, after many were displaced last year.

"The big concern right now is financially, what's going to happen with the district? Will there be money to even provide some kind of compensation since they really did not receive any compensation from the district last year?" she said.

With this budget shortfall, the surprise of the recent resignation of CFO Martha Aguirre and loss of enrollment, De La Rosa and members of the EPISD community feel uncertainty.

However, with Dr. Brian Lusk now as superintendent coming into this, she's optimistic he will be honest about what's contributing to the financial problems.

"I know that Dr. Lusk has stated he is not looking at school closures and he is not looking at any layoffs right now," De La Rosa added. "I will tell you that, with the arrival of Dr. Lusk into the district as a superintendent, that the culture and the climate within the district is going through some very dramatic changes, and I feel that there changes for the best."

In the meeting, De La Rosa plans on raising questions about any indications in audit report of any misappropriation of funds, and who would be held accountable for them.

El Paso isd is working with a third-party auditor to thoroughly review the district’s financial position.

This comes after facing what they say has been rising operational costs, state-related funding challenges, low-enrollment rates…

De la Rosa says low enrollment can mean less teachers will be needed.

But she knows superintendent dr. Brian lusk was not a part of these and she's confident he will be transparent of the issues and consequences for the school district.

The presentation is expected to cover:

Current budget projections

Financial outlook

Central office restructuring

Long-term financial planning strategies

Public accountability

Upon request for an interview, EPISD told ABC-7 no one was available to speak before today's meeting.

The public is invited to attend the meeting starting at 5 p.m. at the EPISD Administration building and will be livestreamed to those who can't make it in-person.