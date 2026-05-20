City of El Paso launches monthly event ‘Party on the Plaza’

If you've been looking for a night out after work, the City of El Paso's new initiative "Party on the Plaza" starts this week in San Jacinto Plaza.

This event takes over the plaza stage every third Thursday of the month, with the first one starting May 21 for salsa night, featuring headliner Team Havana and DJ Ritmo Limon.

This series will bring in local artists from El Paso, not just to hear their music but to bring liveliness to the plaza with dancing too.

"We're trying to do something for that working man that's coming into or leaving work after work so that they can enjoy something right after work on Thursdays or people that come in with their families," says Lucero Duran, production and marketing coordinator for the City of El Paso. "Just something that's not too late, not too early that people can do here downtown."

Every month will have a different genre all the way through October — in June, there will be a mariachi night and in July, a country night packed with line dancing.

Music isn't the only thing Downtown El Paso is offering on Thursday nights — there's another new initiative where all museums are open late — Museum of Art, Museum of History and the Mexican-American Cultural Center.

"We're just excited to promote the arts, within the City of El Paso, we're excited to bring in more talent that's here from El Paso," says Duran. "So all the local bands are from El Paso, we're just excited to promote the arts and have more economic investment within them."

They will also have an art and farmers market under the stars to show off all the arts here in the Sun City.

Party on the Plaza starts at 5 p.m. and the headliners will start performing at 6:30 p.m.