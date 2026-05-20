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Jury finds man not guilty in road rage death involving brother, father

KVIA
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Published 4:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A jury found Jose Alberto Orozco not guilty of murder Wednesday. The verdict comes nearly three years after Orozco, his brother and father were charged with murder after what police described as a road rage incident with another driver in El Paso's Upper Valley. 

The elder Orozco, Raul Alberto Orozco, was driving on Doniphan when he started chasing Marco Fino Jr. 

Police records show Orozco called his two sons, Christian Bradley Orozco and Jose to help him "trap" Fino. 

Fino was in a car with three other people. One of Orozco's son blocked Fino in front and the other in the back, and got into a fight with a passenger. 

The fight turned physical, and Jose Albert is accused of shooting Fino.

The men all drove off after the shooting and did not call police according to court records. Fino's passenger, meanwhile, tried to drive Fino to the hospital, but stopped to flag down an officer

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