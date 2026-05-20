Skip to Content
Top Stories

Summer shuttle takes travelers to Elephant Butte Lake, hot springs in New Mexico

SCRTD
By
Published 11:15 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- Just in time for summer holidays, the South Central Regional Transit District launched a new shuttle service to take travelers to popular destinations like Elephant Butte.

Wednesday, SCRTD said the Blue Summer Route will operate Fridays and Saturdays starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with departures every 45 minutes.

The shuttle will run May 23 to Sept. 1, SCRTD said.

The seasonal shuttle connects popular tourist places like Elephant Butte Lake, Truth or Consequences and the Hot Springs District in Sierra County.

According to the SCRTD's website, there are fare-free rides until June 30.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.