ABC-7 joins Cool Canyon Nights, band for inside look in borderland’s summer tradition

Cool Canyon Nights at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater kicks off as one of the borderplex's favorite summer traditions.

ABC-7's Nicole Ardila joins 600 ESPN's Adrian Broaddus and soul/R&B band The Pie Sisters on Good Morning El Paso on Thursday to preview this week's performance.

Each Thursday evening will feature live performances beginning at 6 p.m. on the EPCC and technical education patio stage, followed by the main stage performance at 7 p.m. inside the amphitheater.

Organizers say it's now welcoming more than 15,000 guests each season.

This year’s lineup features a diverse mix of musical styles and fan-favorite performances throughout the summer season.

On May 21, Bird Dogs will be headlining the night.

Next week, on May 28, audiences can enjoy the energetic performance of Sir El Tom, known for his entertaining piano-driven rock show.

Then on June 25, fans can sing along during the Selena tribute.

To close out the summer on July 30, Fungi Mungle will bring their signature funky sound.

Attendees can enjoy beverages, food trucks, artisan vendors, photo opportunities, and giveaways.

There is a clear bag policy inside the venue.