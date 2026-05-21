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One person sent to hospital after industrial accident

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Published 6:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed to ABC-7 that one person has been sent to the hospital with severe injuries after an "industrial accident," early Thursday morning.

According to El Paso Fire the accident happened at 12:48 a.m. at Sierra Plastics, a plastic fabrication company in the Lower Valley.

This is a developing story and we will update you on air and online.

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Joseph Montero

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