Pleasant weekend, storms possible Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This weekend we can expect near-average to slightly above-average temperatures and mostly clear skies, making for a very pleasant couple of days.

However, the nice weather is expected to break down just in time for Memorial Day.

A weak back-door cold front moving into the region on Monday will pull in a surge of tropical moisture, causing precipitation.

At the same time, an approaching upper-level trough will spread instability across the area and create conditions favorable for showers and thunderstorms.

Peak times for storm development will be late Monday afternoon into the evening, with the highest rain chances concentrated east of the Rio Grande.

High temperatures on Memorial Day will still reach near seasonal averages, but the real heat will take a break afterward.

By Tuesday and through midweek, the upper trough will shift northeast and a dry, west-to-east zonal flow pattern will settle in across the region.

That will keep conditions calm and push daily highs a few degrees below normal for late May.

As of now, there are no signs of any 100-degree days as the Borderland finishes out the month.

Highs for today will be 92 F El Paso, 90 F Las Cruces.