Splash pads open across El Paso to deal with summer heat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Across El Paso, nine spray parks have now opened also known as splash pads as water features with one city official calling them free alternatives to the public pool.

They feature similar looking equipment to playgrounds found in parks, but instead have water features incorporated into the structures.

Aquatic Division Manager for the City of El Paso Brenda Romero said this is coming at the perfect time.

"It's perfect that it's getting hot for the spray parks, because that way families can come out to the spray pads and just have a great time, get a splash of water and refresh during this hot season." Romero said.

But Romero also said there are some safety tips people should follow.

This includes not wearing shoes to keep the water clean, parents keeping an eye on their children, and asking people to not let their dogs use the splash pads and to instead use the splash pad made specifically for dogs at Pavo Real Spray Park on Alameda Ave.

Romero said this is a great attraction for the family to enjoy some free fun and take a break from their screens.

"It is important that families disconnect from technology and just come have a great time. We have all this for you," Romero said. "Families can come and have a great time without spending minimal because they can bring their own food, do a picnic and have a great time in the park."

This sentiment was echoed by one El Paso resident who uses the Splash Pads in Jessica Del Rio who said the city should have more.

"I love it," Del Rio said. "It's really convenient, it's safe, it's fun, your family could get together as a whole and have picnics. We need more around the city for sure."

The splash pads will be open everyday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. until the week after labor day.