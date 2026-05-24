Sunday Funday: Texas Culinary Institute

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An unlikely moment of inspiration transformed into the next activity that could bring your loved ones, family and friends even closer.

"We were watching a movie. We were watching 'Hitch'"," said Co-Owner of the Texas Culinary Institute, Yvonne Enriquez.

That was the moment that inspired Yvonne Enriquez and her husband back in 2012.

"There's like a small scene where they're cooking in couples, and that's where the idea started," Yvonne told ABC-7 during an interview.

Years later in March 2022 after her mother died, the Texas Culinary Institute opened its doors with a mission to make cooking easy, fun and personal by creating a non-profit in honor of her mother.

She walked me upstairs to show me the art that is donated.

"All the paintings, they're for a nonprofit called Hearts to be Healed. It's a nonprofit for caregivers because at the end of the day, either we're going to become a caregiver or need one," said Yvonne.

You can also experience the joy of cooking with friends and loved ones by taking a class at the Texas Culinary Institute.

"We're so busy with the phones and technology, this is a great activity just to focus on, what you're doing with your couple, with your husband, with your kids, and forget about everything else and just focus on what you're doing," Yvonne said.

At $98 per person or $350 for a four-class bundle, each session teaches a starter, a main dish, and a dessert.

"If you go to the other side of the world, what's something you're going to enjoy? You're going to enjoy eating and you're going to enjoy the culture over there and the food over there, you know? So I think it's very important to educate ourselves in other cuisines in learning how to cook," Yvonne told ABC-7 during an interview.

For Yvonne, it's about more than cooking. It's about enjoying a survival skill, an art and something you do every day.

To learn more about Yvonne's business and book a class, you can visit their website here.

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