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Storms ahead for Memorial Day

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Published 12:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're tracking an upper-level trough that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this Memorial Day.

While outdoor plans are not canceled, plan to have a backup indoor option ready as storms are expected to develop by late morning and continue into the early evening hours.

Brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and patchy blowing dust are also possible hazards near any storm activity.

The good news is that storms should move east of the area by late Monday night, giving way to a calmer Tuesday with only a slight rain chance north and east of Las Cruces.

Beginning Wednesday, a dry southwest flow will settle over the region, bringing mostly clear skies and seasonal highs in the mid-80s through the remainder of the week.

Fire weather conditions will remain elevated through the workweek as relative humidity values drop back below 15% under the dry pattern.

For those keeping an eye on next weekend, deep moisture currently lingering just east of the mountains could push westward and bring a return of rain chances.
For now, enjoy the holiday, keep the umbrella handy and expect a sunny, comfortable stretch starting midweek.

Highs today will be 89 F El Paso, 88 F Las Cruces.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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