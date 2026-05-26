Local school districts explain efforts to get students to vote

Many first time voters are high school students, and local school districts are ensuring they have all the opportunity to register and vote in the May 2026 Primary Runoff Election.

In Texas, state law says all high schools are required to give every eligible student the opportunity to register to vote.

Students must meet requirements like being a U.S. citizen, Texas resident, and 18 years old by election day.

Canutillo Independent School District told ABC-7, that that also comes with teaching students about civic duties and their responsibility in elections.

But most importantly, they guide them to understand local and state elections like Tuesday's election.

Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles says they explain the political system in a non-partisan way with what races they can vote for, how they affect the community, and why their involvement matters.

He says more students are becoming politically vocal today.

"What I can tell you is that we have a very informed group of students that are very keenly aware of what's happening in our country and have taken a stand both on both sides of the aisle," says Reveles.

Socorro ISD says staff members are deputized and trained and work closely with the El Paso County voter registrations to give presentations in social studies classes and host open tables throughout the school year during the fall and spring semesters.

"We're blessed in our country that we get the opportunity to live in a democratic country where we get to exercise and elect our officials," says Socorro ISD Assistant Superintendent Carlos Guerra.

SISD even brought in the nonpartisan group League of Women Voters of El Paso to register students.

"They do have a lot of questions in regards to not only what the process is, but what the responsibility is," says Guerra. "Usually they're excited, it is one of those that is not only a rite of passage, but it goes from being a rite of passage to a sense of responsibility how they could truly impact what's happening in their community."

For a list of where you can vote, click here.