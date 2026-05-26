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Ysleta ISD names new principal at Alicia R. Chacón International School

YISD
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Published 4:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a new principal at Alicia R. Chacon International School. Tuesday, the Ysleta Independent School District announced Juan Guzman will take over leadership at the campus.

Guzman serves as Scotsdale Elementary School now, where he started as a special education teacher, YISD said. He's been principal for the last seven years.

His leadership experience includes his time as an assistant principal at Glen Cove Elementary, where he held the position for four years. The campus earned consecutive A-ratings during this tenure, YISD said.

He later worked as the principat at Tierra Del Sol Elementary before returning to Scotsdale Elementary.

Guzman graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelor's and master's degree, YISD said.

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Yvonne Suarez

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