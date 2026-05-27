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All lanes closed on US-54 North after a rollover crash

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
New
Published 3:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes are closed on US-54 North following a single vehicle rollover.

The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed to ABC-7 that the crash happened on US-54 at Diana Street.

The call came in at 3:09 Wednesday morning, no injuries have been reported.

The El Paso Police Department say all lanes will remain closed for another hour.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

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Joseph Montero

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