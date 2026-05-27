Socorro community’s efforts to preserve one of the U.S.’s oldest missions

May is National Preservation Month and El Pasoans and other locals are highlighting the project behind the Socorro Mission Restoration.

ABC-7's Nicole Ardila met with community members working on restoring La Purísima Concepción on Good Morning El Paso.

It was founded in 1680, making it one of the oldest missions in the United States, and represents the legacies of native, Spanish, and Mexican cultures that shaped the borderland and country.

It's one of lost missions in Texas, but one of the few that survived and remains active.

Right now, the restoration project is in phase two but on a pause due to lack of funds, and volunteers within the campaign say it is in urgent need of restoration -- time, weather, and age have taken a toll.

The Socorro Mission says the roof needs to be fixed to remove any moisture from the existing Adobe walls, but are now concerned with increasing rain as summer approaches.

Their goal is to raise $2.8 million through the Socorro Mission Restoration Campaign.

The community is invited to a fundraising event, "Together for the Socorro Mission," on October 17, 2026, at Bodega Loya in Socorro.

This event will bring together community leaders, historians, and supporters to celebrate Socorro's heritage.

Guests will enjoy cultural performances, guided tours of historic sites, and the opportunity to connect with others working towards preserving the region’s legacy.

You can donate on their website, here.