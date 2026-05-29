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All lanes closed at I-10 West at Airway due to crash, 2 injured, 1 airlifted

TX DOT
By
Updated
today at 1:19 PM
Published 1:05 PM

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.) -- One person has been airlifted, the El Paso Fire Department said. Two others have been sent to the hospital.

UPDATE: (1:06 p.m.) -- The Special Traffic Investigation unit of the El Paso Police were called out to I-10 West just after 12:26 p.m. after a report of a "two vehicle crash that resulted in a rollover". Police say two people were injured and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDOT is reporting that all westbound lanes of I-10 at the Airway exit are closed.

The closure is due to a vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries.

Seek alternate routes.

Clearing time until further notice.

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Yvonne Suarez

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