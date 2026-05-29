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Federal judge halts work on Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’

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Published 7:38 AM

Originally Published: 29 MAY 26 09:30 ET

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from moving ahead with plans to create a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who it says were wrongly targeted by the government in the past.

The brief order from US District Judge Leonie Brinkema says the administration cannot take any action “pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which includes the transferring of money to the Fund; the consideration of any claims submitted to the Fund; and the disbursing of any funds from the Fund.”

She set a hearing for June 12 to hear arguments over whether she should issue a more lasting pause on the government’s efforts to set up the fund, which is being challenged by a diverse coalition of people and entities who say they would be ineligible to receive money from it.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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