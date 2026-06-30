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Supreme Court upholds Texas laws banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

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Published 3:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a 6-3 decision Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld state laws banning transgender athletes form female sports, meaning Texas laws already in place since 2023 will remain.

Signed into law in 2021, House Bill 25 requires K-12 student athletes who compete in interscholastic competitions to play with teams corresponding with the sex on their birth certificate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also Senate Bill 15 in 2023, which requires college athletes in public institutions to compete on teams corresponding with their sex assigned at birth. SB 15 is also known as the "Save Women's Sports Act."

ABC-7 spoke with the Borderland Rainbow Center about the Supreme Court's decision.

This is a developing story.

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Borderland Rainbow Center
Female sports
House Bill 25
Senate Bill 15
supreme court
texas
Transgender athletes

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