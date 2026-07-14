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Montana Avenue westbound closed following a water main break in Far East El Paso

KVIA
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New
Published 3:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A early Tuesday morning water main break has closed all lanes heading west on Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso near Red Sands Elementary School.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff Office, Montana westbound is closed at O'Shea Road. Officials are telling the community to avoid the area. No clearing time has been given at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

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Joseph Montero

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