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Two people killed, several injured in shooting at Seattle food festival, authorities say

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BREAKING NEWS
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today at 9:21 PM
Published 9:20 PM

CNN- Two people were killed and multiple people injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a Seattle food festival, a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, fire officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department said it responded to reports of a shooting at the Seattle Center just after 6 p.m.

Two people were declared dead at the scene and four others, including a 2-year-old, were transported to hospital, the department said in a statement. One of those taken to the hospital was in critical condition, Harborview Medical Center said. Another person treated for minor injuries declined going to the hospital, fire officials said.

Authorities have not announced details on a suspect or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

The area was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle Festival, featuring festival with hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

Videos shared on social media showed crowds of people walking through aisles of vendors outside before gunshots prompted people to flee.

Two witnesses attending the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard “seven to eight shots,” adding people were running “everywhere.”

It’s unknown what prompted the shooting.

Police, emergency responders and officers from several agencies, including the FBI, were at the scene afterwards, video showed.

CNN has reached out to Seattle police, city and fire officials, as well as the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Seattle Center.

Following reports of the shooting, the Seattle Center Monorail announced it would be closed the remainder of the day and would resume operations Monday morning.

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