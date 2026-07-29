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Man found dead in West El Paso after family reported he disappeared

EPPD
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Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police confirmed that a man that was reported as a "missing person" by his family on July 22 was found dead Tuesday.

66-year-old John Rumbaugh was found in the desert area of Desert Blvd and Thorn in west El Paso.

That is near where he was last seen in the 200 block of Bartlett.

Rumbaugh disappeared after he walked away from his home at 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said his body was found Wednesday and their initial investigation revealed no signs of violience, according to a report from investigators.

No cause of death has been determine as of yet.

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Yvonne Suarez

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