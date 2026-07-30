The Borderland Rescue Fund reaches milestone, thanks community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A community initiative has distributed over a million meals for borderland pets since it's inception in 2025.

The Borderland Rescue Fund is a project of the El Paso Community Foundation with the goal of helping families in the community facing temporary hardships feed their pets.

Free community pet pantries were set up at 14 area public libraries that provide food and other supplies.

Since it's launch in the Summer of 2025, the food pantry has provided over 340,000 pounds of pet food, that is equal to more than 1.35 million pet meals.

The food and supplies are available to families, animal welfare organizations and community partners across El Paso.

In June 2025 the Rescue Pantry Program, a part of the Borderland Rescue Fund, was created to provide support to close to 30 area rescue groups and animal welfare partners.

In August 2025, a partnership with the City of El Paso created free community pantries in the public libraries.

The programs and fund have helped pet owners and rescue in El Paso, southern New Mexico, West Texas and Juarez, when supplies allow.

Eric Pearson, CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, said the partnerships are the key to success. They work with Greater Good Charities and that allows the fund to best utilize every dollar to provide more food and supplies.

The El Paso Community Foundation said they have invested in "long-term solutions for animal welfare". In the past year this has allowed them to make 1,000 free spay and neuter surgeries available.

The fund's success is measured by the number of pets that are able to stay with their families instead of ending up in a shelter or the streets.

A goal that helps families keep their pets during challenging times and helping the community see how the local area agency partnerships can be successful in addressing needs in the community.

To help support the Borderland Rescue Fund or to learn more about it visit epcf.org/borderlandrescuefund.