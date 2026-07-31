Trump says agreement has been reached for ‘complete disarmament’ of Hamas; Hamas has yet to respond

Originally Published: 30 JUL 26 19:10 ET

Updated: 31 JUL 26 00:58 ET

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced what he described as a historic agreement to secure the disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza — months after the president first announced a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

“Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY.”

As of Thursday evening, Hamas had not confirmed the deal. CNN has reached out for comment.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, another militant group in Gaza, said early Friday that reports of the agreement were “inaccurate.” The group was party to the ceasefire along with Hamas.

A Board of Peace official said Hamas and other armed factions would ultimately hand over their weapons to the committee, with police weapons transferred first and personal weapons last.

Disarming Hamas is a critical step in implementing Trump’s multi-phase peace plan to end the war in Gaza and moving to set up a technocratic government for the strip. Mediators have been trying to negotiate with Hamas for months on implementing the plan, but there is skepticism in the region that Hamas will hold up its end of the bargain.

“If this is implemented, if gathered demilitarized weapons are handed over, the transitional authority takes control. Hamas steps away from government, governance, all of these things are done that actually reignite the prospect for a political horizon for the Palestinian people,” the official said.

Earlier this month, Hamas announced that it would dissolve its government in Gaza, a move that experts say put pressure on Israel as progress from the US-brokered ceasefire plan stalled. Their statement on the move made no mention of disarmament.

For this disarmament agreement, Washington coordinated with Israel “every step of the way,” a US official said, later acknowledging that Israel remains skeptical Hamas will disarm while arguing that “this isn’t really a trust deal.”

CNN has reached out to the Israeli prime minister’s office for comment.

“For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It holds the promise of delivering significant benefits to the people of Gaza, who have waited for too long for a better future, and security to the people of Israel,” the Board of Peace said in a post on X after Trump’s announcement.

Trump said the agreement would pave the way for Gaza to be governed by “a new Palestinian government” working alongside his Board of Peace, while ensuring “Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”

The US president asserted that the agreement would be implemented in phases. As armed groups are disarmed, he wrote, Israeli forces will withdraw and an International Stabilization Force, working alongside a new Palestinian police force, will assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

US and Board of Peace officials on Thursday described the agreement as the result of months of “very delicate negotiations” that produced a “breakthrough,” where there is an understanding of “what needs to be done,” while cautioning it remains “a conditions-based deal.”

Trump in his post thanked mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, as well as his administration, for helping broker the agreement.

“The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!” Trump wrote, adding, “Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.”

“CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS AMAZING DEVELOPMENT, THAT EVERYBODY SAID COULD NEVER BE ACHIEVED!” Trump concluded.

Officials said implementation will take time, with detailed conditions expected to be published within two weeks, adding that movement between phases will occur only after “verified completion of the previous” approved by an implementation verification committee.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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