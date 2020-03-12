Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus

US & World

Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.

The cancellations were initially focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.

In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.

And many universities are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as students are on or about to go on spring break.

These are some of the major institutions that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:

California

• California Institute of the Arts

• Cal State Long Beach

• University of California, Berkeley

• University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

• University of Southern California

• Stanford University

Connecticut

• Yale University

Delaware

• University of Delaware

District of Columbia

• American University

• Georgetown University

• George Washington University

Florida

• University of Florida

• University of North Florida

• University of South Florida

• University of West Florida

• Florida Polytechnic University

• Florida State University

• New College of Florida

• University of Central Florida

• Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU)

• Florida Atlantic University

• Florida Gulf Coast University

• Florida International University

Georgia

• University of Georgia

• Emory University

Illinois

• Northwestern University

• University of Illinois-Springfield

Indiana

• Indiana University

• Notre Dame

• Purdue University

Maine

• Bowdoin College

Maryland

• Johns Hopkins

• University System of Maryland

• Morgan State University

Massachusetts

• Amherst College

• Babson College

• Boston College

• Boston University

• Harvard University

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology

• University of Massachusetts

• Tufts University

Michigan

• Michigan State University

• Eastern Michigan University

• Oakland University

• Western Michigan University

• Wayne State University

• University of Michigan

New Jersey

• Princeton University

• Rutgers

• Drew University

• New Jersey City University

• New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York

• Columbia University and Barnard College

• Cornell University

• Hofstra University

• Syracuse University

• The City University of New York (CUNY)

• New York University (NYU)

• Yeshiva University

• Skidmore College

North Carolina

• Duke University

• University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

• University of North Carolina at Greensboro

• Elon University

Ohio

• Ohio State University

• Kent State University

• University of Cincinnati

• University of Dayton

Oklahoma

• University of Tulsa

Pennsylvania

• Penn State

• West Chester University

• University of Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

• Brown University

Tennessee

• Vanderbilt

Texas

• Rice University

• Texas A&M University

• Baylor University

Virginia

• University of Virginia

• The College of William & Mary

• Virginia Tech

Washington state

• Seattle University

• University of Washington

Wisconsin

• University of Wisconsin-Madison

• University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Study abroad programs

A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.

At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.

The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that’s been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.